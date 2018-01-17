If you weren’t able to make it to Japan’s premier music festival Summer Sonic last year, well you’re in luck, because Summer Sonic is an annual thing and you literally every year to go.

Summer Sonic is happening on the 18th until the 19th of August in Tokyo and Osaka, and they just announced Kelela, Shawn Mendes, Beck, Chance The Rapper, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Marshmello, Nickelback, J Balvin and Mastodon for their first wave line-up!

More acts will be announced soon, including performance schedules.

Early bird tickets will be available on January 20, you may get them here.