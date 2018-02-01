Superorganism’s self-titled debut will be released on March 2nd via Domino Recording Company. The eight piece band – a sprawling, multi-limbed collection of international musicians and pop culture junkies who’s latest track ‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’ just reached number one this week on our Ten Top Tracks.

Superorganism track list:

01 It’s All Good

02 Everybody Wants To Be Famous

03 Nobody Cares

04 Reflections On The Screen

05 SPRORGNSM

06 Something For Your M.I.N.D.

07 Nai’s March

08 The Prawn Song

09 Relax

10 Night Time

Superorganism formats:

* Standard gatefold LP, single vinyl, four page booklet, DL card

* Deluxe LP, glow in the dark gatefold, single vinyl, four page booklet, DL card

* Deluxe CD, mini gatefold with 16 page booklet

* Standard CD, jewelcase with 16page booklet

* Digital Download + Spotify Pre-save

Check out the stunning video from Superorganism’s very own Robert Strange