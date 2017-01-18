Tagaytay Art Beat is back!

Here’s the full lineup:

Autotelic, Banna Harbera, Bullet Dumas, Conscious and the Goodness, Crwn, Dante x Amigo, Farewell Fair Weather, Fools and Foes, Jensen and the Flips, Mayonnaise, Moonwlk, Motherbasss, NINNO, The Ransom Collective, Reese Lansangan, Rob and the Hitmen, She’s Only Sixteem, Sud, The Sun Manager, Tandems ’91, and Tom’s Story.

Plus, check out the visual art from a curated selection of today’s emerging young artists, including Airell Segovia, Allison Tan, Anna Orlina, Dans Bermejo, Dee Jae Paeste, Erica Ng, Jess De Leon, John Paul Duray, Julia Tabor, Kara Pangilinan, Karen De La Fuente, Ku Rumillo, Lee Caces, Miguel Alberto Antonio, Tyang Karyel, Valerie Harley, and Vincent Kristan Quilop.

Other activities

– Up-close magic by Magic Manila;

– Silk screen printing, where guests can choose to have shirts or tote bags printed on the spot;

– A freedom wall, where guests can write/draw on the wall;

– Photo booths; and

– Merchants selling locally made products.

When and where?

February 4, Museo Orlina in Tagaytay

12nn til 2 am.

Museo Orlina is located on Hollywood St., Hollywood Subdivision, Tolentino East, Tagaytay City, near the Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road crossing. Map here.

What makes this different from the first one?

Event organizer and Docdef Productions founder JB Balaquit says of this year’s edition, “We are excited to give this event a more bouncy feel with a bit of a hip-hop twist.” He adds, “Our production is a lot different from the first as we want to give a more festive feel and make sure to justify their money’s worth.” Finally, what does he hope the event would achieve? “We want it to be more fun, we want people to interact, make new friends, sing out loud and dance around.”

For more information on Tagaytay Art Beat, please contact Ren Aguila at renpaul@gmail.com. You may also visit our event page or our Instagram account for more details and updates on ticket ordering and the event itself.

How can we get tickets?

Tagaytay Art Beat tickets are selling for 1000 pesos. Participants can also avail of a 1500 peso VIP pass package which includes free access to the Museo Orlina and its collection of art by Ramon Orlina, access to the roof deck where they can meet and hang out with the artists, an event t-shirt, and other goodies from the festival. Those who want to go can check out our Facebook page for more details on how to order tickets.

Are you giving away tickets?

You cheapskate. Buy them! But yes, you can win tickets by listening to All Good Radio starting Jan. 26!

All Good Radio? So does that mean Lambert and Jobim are hosting? Please, no.

Sorry to disappoint you, they just might.

Organized by Museo Orlina, Docdef Productions.