Parquet Courts‘ Wide Awake reigns supreme while Jack White‘s Over And Over And Over ranks at No. 2.

Phum Viphurit slips a slot to third place with Lover Boy. Ranking at No. 4 we have Ciudad‘s Get You Closer!

2 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Wide Awake
Wide Awake!		 Parquet Courts 4 4
2 Over And Over And Over
Boarding House Reach		 Jack White 3 5
3 Lover Boy
(single)		 Phum Viphurit 8 2
4 Get You Closer
(single)		 Ciudad 1 5
5 Serve Somebody
(single)		 Duets And Stuff 9 2
6 City Boy
(single)		 Calpurnia 5 4
7 I Wish I Had Her Number
(single)		 Pink $ock 10 2
8 Phantom Limb
(single)		 Brain Twins 2 7
9 When I Think About U
(single)		 Marsandaras (M*A*R*S) NEW ENTRY
10 Taytayan
(single)		 Jewel Villaflores NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

11 Apr 2018
