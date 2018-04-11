Parquet Courts‘ Wide Awake reigns supreme while Jack White‘s Over And Over And Over ranks at No. 2.
Phum Viphurit slips a slot to third place with Lover Boy. Ranking at No. 4 we have Ciudad‘s Get You Closer!
2 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!
Recent posts
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Wide Awake
Wide Awake!
|Parquet Courts
|4
|4
|2
|Over And Over And Over
Boarding House Reach
|Jack White
|3
|5
|3
|Lover Boy
(single)
|Phum Viphurit
|8
|2
|4
|Get You Closer
(single)
|Ciudad
|1
|5
|5
|Serve Somebody
(single)
|Duets And Stuff
|9
|2
|6
|City Boy
(single)
|Calpurnia
|5
|4
|7
|I Wish I Had Her Number
(single)
|Pink $ock
|10
|2
|8
|Phantom Limb
(single)
|Brain Twins
|2
|7
|9
|When I Think About U
(single)
|Marsandaras (M*A*R*S)
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Taytayan
(single)
|Jewel Villaflores
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
Tags:
Leave a comment