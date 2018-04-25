Phum Viphurit‘s Lover Boy reigns supreme while Marsandaras‘ When I Think About U ranks at No. 2.
Duets and Stuff slips a slot to third place with Serve Somebody. Ranking at No. 4 we have Parquet Courts‘ Wide Awake!
3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Lover Boy
(single)
|Phum Viphurit
|3
|3
|2
|When I Think About U
(single)
|Marsandaras (M*A*R*S)
|9
|2
|3
|Serve Somebody
(single)
|Duets and Stuff
|5
|3
|4
|Wide Awake
Wide Awake!
|Parquet Courts
|1
|5
|5
|Taytayan
(single)
|Jewel Villaflores
|10
|2
|6
|Get You Closer
(single)
|Ciudad
|4
|6
|7
|Over and Over and Over
Boarding House Reach
|Jack White
|2
|6
|8
|My Name Is Mars
(single)
|Capital Cities
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Bottom Of This
(single)
|Oh, Flamingo!
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Ship To Shore
(single)
|Stars
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
