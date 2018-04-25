Phum Viphurit‘s Lover Boy reigns supreme while Marsandaras‘ When I Think About U ranks at No. 2.

Duets and Stuff slips a slot to third place with Serve Somebody. Ranking at No. 4 we have Parquet Courts‘ Wide Awake!

3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Lover Boy
(single)		 Phum Viphurit 3 3
2 When I Think About U
(single)		 Marsandaras (M*A*R*S) 9 2
3 Serve Somebody
(single)		 Duets and Stuff 5 3
4 Wide Awake
Wide Awake!		 Parquet Courts 1 5
5 Taytayan
(single)		 Jewel Villaflores 10 2
6 Get You Closer
(single)		 Ciudad 4 6
7 Over and Over and Over
Boarding House Reach		 Jack White 2 6
8 My Name Is Mars
(single)		 Capital Cities NEW ENTRY
9 Bottom Of This
(single)		 Oh, Flamingo! NEW ENTRY
10 Ship To Shore
(single)		 Stars NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

25 Apr 2018
