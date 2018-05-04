Marsandaras‘ When I Think About U reigns supreme while Duets and Stuff‘s Serve Somebody at No. 2.
Jewel Villaflores slips a slot to third place with Taytayan. Ranking at No. 4 we have Oh, Flamingo‘s Bottom Of This!
3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|When I Think About U
(single)
|Marsandaras (M*A*R*S)
|2
|3
|2
|Serve Somebody
(single)
|Duets and Stuff
|3
|4
|3
|Taytayan
(single)
|Jewel Villaflores
|5
|3
|4
|Bottom Of This
Wide Awake!
|Oh, Flamingo!
|9
|2
|5
|Lover Boy
(single)
|Phum Viphurit
|1
|4
|6
|Ship To Shore
(single)
|Stars
|10
|2
|7
|My Name Is Mars
(single)
|Capital Cities
|8
|2
|8
|Tambourine
(single)
|Mr. Gabriel
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Tabasco
(single)
|Dayaw
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Let It Burn
Let it Burn
|Goat
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
