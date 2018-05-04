MarsandarasWhen I Think About U reigns supreme while Duets and Stuff‘s Serve Somebody at No. 2.

Jewel Villaflores slips a slot to third place with Taytayan. Ranking at No. 4 we have Oh, Flamingo‘s Bottom Of This!

3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 When I Think About U
(single)		 Marsandaras (M*A*R*S) 2 3
2 Serve Somebody
(single)		 Duets and Stuff 3 4
3 Taytayan
(single)		 Jewel Villaflores 5 3
4 Bottom Of This
Wide Awake!		 Oh, Flamingo! 9 2
5 Lover Boy
(single)		 Phum Viphurit 1 4
6 Ship To Shore
(single)		 Stars 10 2
7 My Name Is Mars
(single)		 Capital Cities 8 2
8 Tambourine
(single)		 Mr. Gabriel NEW ENTRY
9 Tabasco
(single)		 Dayaw NEW ENTRY
10 Let It Burn
Let it Burn		 Goat NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

04 May 2018
