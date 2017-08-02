One of last week’s new entries is now at the top of the charts! The Fin‘s Pale Blue takes the no. 1 spot this week, from previously ranking at no. 5. This makes Yellow Days‘ That Easy drop down a notch to no. 2. Jayhuana’s Can’t Keep Warm is now on a four-week streak but has dropped down to the 6th spot. Meanwhile, two new entries hit the charts this week!
Check out the full list below:
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Pale Blue
(single)
|The Fin.
|5
|1
|2
|That Easy
(single)
|Yellow Days
|1
|3
|3
|Every Morning
Talk In Roses
|Nebulamingo
|9
|2
|4
|Talk
(single)
|Cheats
|7
|2
|5
|Plants
Locket EP
|Crumb
|3
|3
|6
|Can't Keep Warm
(single)
|Jayhuana
|2
|4
|7
|We Find Love
(single)
|Daniel Caesar
|8
|2
|8
|The Same
(single)
|Satchy
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Sunshine
(single)
|Milesexperience
|10
|2
|10
|Pond Weed
(single)
|Brad Stank
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in on All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
