One of last week’s new entries is now at the top of the charts! The Fin‘s Pale Blue takes the no. 1 spot this week, from previously ranking at no. 5. This makes Yellow Days‘ That Easy drop down a notch to no. 2. Jayhuana’s Can’t Keep Warm is now on a four-week streak but has dropped down to the 6th spot. Meanwhile, two new entries hit the charts this week!

Check out the full list below: