One of last week’s new entries is now at the top of the charts! The Fin‘s Pale Blue takes the no. 1 spot this week, from previously ranking at no. 5. This makes Yellow Days‘ That Easy drop down a notch to no. 2.  Jayhuana’s Can’t Keep Warm is now on a four-week streak but has dropped down to the 6th spot. Meanwhile, two new entries hit the charts this week!

Check out the full list below:

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Pale Blue
(single)		 The Fin. 5 1
2 That Easy
(single)		 Yellow Days 1 3
3 Every Morning
Talk In Roses		 Nebulamingo 9 2
4 Talk
(single)		 Cheats 7 2
5 Plants
Locket EP		 Crumb 3 3
6 Can't Keep Warm
(single)		 Jayhuana 2 4
7 We Find Love
(single)		 Daniel Caesar 8 2
8 The Same
(single)		 Satchy NEW ENTRY
9 Sunshine
(single)		 Milesexperience 10 2
10 Pond Weed
(single)		 Brad Stank NEW ENTRY

Tune in on All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

02 Aug 2017
