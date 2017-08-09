The Fin.‘s ‘Pale Blue’. remains no. 1 on the Ten Top Tracks countdown! The track together with Cheats‘ single ‘Talk’ are now running on their third week on the charts. ‘Talk’ went two notches up from raking at no. 4 last week.
We also have five new entries on the charts which also means that five songs have been dropped out.
See this week’s rundown below:
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Pale Blue
(single)
|The Fin.
|1
|3
|2
|Talk
(single)
|Cheats
|4
|3
|3
|The Same
(single)
|Satchy
|8
|2
|4
|Pond Weed
(single)
|Brad Stank
|10
|2
|5
|Sunshine
(single)
|Milesexperience
|9
|2
|6
|In The Glass
Assembly Generals
|Assembly Generals
|NEW ENTRY
|7
|Bad Bad Blood
Ruby Bones
|Ruby Bones
|NEW ENTRY
|8
|Your Cat
Motorcycle.jpg
|Slaughter Beach, Dog
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|No Complaints
(single)
|J. Hutton
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Sunshine Type
Good Nature
|Turn Over
|NEW ENTRY
