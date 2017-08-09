The Fin.‘s ‘Pale Blue’. remains no. 1 on the Ten Top Tracks countdown! The track together with Cheats‘ single ‘Talk’ are now running on their third week on the charts. ‘Talk’ went two notches up from raking at no. 4 last week.

We also have five new entries on the charts which also means that five songs have been dropped out.

See this week’s rundown below:

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Pale Blue
(single)		 The Fin. 1 3
2 Talk
(single)		 Cheats 4 3
3 The Same
(single)		 Satchy 8 2
4 Pond Weed
(single)		 Brad Stank 10 2
5 Sunshine
(single)		 Milesexperience 9 2
6 In The Glass
Assembly Generals		 Assembly Generals NEW ENTRY
7 Bad Bad Blood
Ruby Bones		 Ruby Bones NEW ENTRY
8 Your Cat
Motorcycle.jpg		 Slaughter Beach, Dog NEW ENTRY
9 No Complaints
(single)		 J. Hutton NEW ENTRY
10 Sunshine Type
Good Nature		 Turn Over NEW ENTRY
09 Aug 2017
