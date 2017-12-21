Assembly Generals’ Everyday Concept reigns supreme on its 5th week, while Fits’ Admission Day ranks at No. 2. Still Woozy‘s Goodie bag loses its “#1 on the list” medal and lands on 3rd, as Yellow Days’ Nothing’s Going to Keep Me Down goes 2 ranks higher at No. 4,

Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Everyday Concept
Assembly Generals		 Assembly Generals 2 5
2 Admission Day
All Belief Is Paradise		 Fits 3 4
3 Goodie Bag
(single)		 Still Woozy 1 5
4 Nothing’s Going To Keep Me Down
Is Everything Okay In Your World?		 Yellow Days 6 3
5 Atoll
Needle Paw		 Nai Palm 9 2
6 Inner Cell
Polygondwanaland		 King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard 8 2
7 Guijo St. (Makes You Wonder)
Inner Play		 Apartel 4 6
8 Wipe It Out
Next Time Read The Fine Print		 Spud Canon NEW ENTRY
9 Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)		 Orange and Lemons NEW ENTRY
10 Something To Believe In
(single)		 The New Respects NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

21 Dec 2017
