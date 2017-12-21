Assembly Generals’ Everyday Concept reigns supreme on its 5th week, while Fits’ Admission Day ranks at No. 2. Still Woozy‘s Goodie bag loses its “#1 on the list” medal and lands on 3rd, as Yellow Days’ Nothing’s Going to Keep Me Down goes 2 ranks higher at No. 4,
Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.
Recent Posts
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 615 days ago Music Must Haves
TEN TOP TRACKS: NOVEMBER 2923 days ago Music Must Haves
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Everyday Concept
Assembly Generals
|Assembly Generals
|2
|5
|2
|Admission Day
All Belief Is Paradise
|Fits
|3
|4
|3
|Goodie Bag
(single)
|Still Woozy
|1
|5
|4
|Nothing’s Going To Keep Me Down
Is Everything Okay In Your World?
|Yellow Days
|6
|3
|5
|Atoll
Needle Paw
|Nai Palm
|9
|2
|6
|Inner Cell
Polygondwanaland
|King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard
|8
|2
|7
|Guijo St. (Makes You Wonder)
Inner Play
|Apartel
|4
|6
|8
|Wipe It Out
Next Time Read The Fine Print
|Spud Canon
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)
|Orange and Lemons
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Something To Believe In
(single)
|The New Respects
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
Leave a comment