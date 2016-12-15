NO. OF WEEKS

1 Sleep in the Heat

The Dream is Over PUP 1 4

2 Destroyed by Hippie Powers

Teens of Denial Car Seat Headrest 7 2

3 You Can Be You

Saintmotelevision Saint Motel 8 3

4 Absent Mind

Medyo Wakwak EP Nanay Mo 6 3

5 High Hello

Candelaria Basement Lung 3 5

6 Every Body Wants to Love You

PsychoPomp Japanese Breakfast 2 5

7 Outside

The Ride Catfish and the Bottlemen 10 2

8 Shut Up and Kiss Me

My Woman Angel Olsen NEW ENTRY

9 A 1000 Times

I Had A Dream That You Were Mine Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam 4 6