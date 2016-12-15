|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over
|PUP
|1
|4
|2
|Destroyed by Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial
|Car Seat Headrest
|7
|2
|3
|You Can Be You
Saintmotelevision
|Saint Motel
|8
|3
|4
|Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP
|Nanay Mo
|6
|3
|5
|High Hello
Candelaria
|Basement Lung
|3
|5
|6
|Every Body Wants to Love You
PsychoPomp
|Japanese Breakfast
|2
|5
|7
|Outside
The Ride
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|10
|2
|8
|Shut Up and Kiss Me
My Woman
|Angel Olsen
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|A 1000 Times
I Had A Dream That You Were Mine
|Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam
|4
|6
|10
|Laro
Papunta Pabalik
|Autotelic
|NEW
|ENTRY
