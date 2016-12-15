RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over		 PUP 1 4
2 Destroyed by Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial		 Car Seat Headrest 7 2
3 You Can Be You
Saintmotelevision		 Saint Motel 8 3
4 Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP		 Nanay Mo 6 3
5 High Hello
Candelaria		 Basement Lung 3 5
6 Every Body Wants to Love You
PsychoPomp		 Japanese Breakfast 2 5
7 Outside
The Ride		 Catfish and the Bottlemen 10 2
8 Shut Up and Kiss Me
My Woman		 Angel Olsen NEW ENTRY
9 A 1000 Times
I Had A Dream That You Were Mine		 Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam 4 6
10 Laro
Papunta Pabalik		 Autotelic NEW ENTRY