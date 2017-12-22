Up at number one, we have Fits’ Admission Day holding the gold on its fifth week, while Spud Cannon’Wipe It Out leaps into the runner-up spot. Nai Palm‘s Atoll falls a notch to number four and  Still Woozy‘s Goodie bag takes one step down to No. 4.

Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Admission Day
All Belief Is Paradise		 Fits 2 5
2 Wipe It Out
Next Time Read The Fine Print		 Spud Cannon 8 2
3 Atoll
Needle Paw		 Nai Palm 5 3
4 Goodie Bag
(single)		 Still Woozy 3 6
5 Lovers Go Lovers Come
(single)		 Orange and Lemons 9 2
6 Everyday Concept
Assembly Generals		 Assembly Generals 1 6
7 Inner Cell
Polygondwanaland		 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 6 3
8 Believe
Witness		 Benjamin Booker NEW ENTRY
9 Location
(single)		 Lonely Benson NEW ENTRY
10 Forget Me
Uncle, The Duke & The Chief		 Born Ruffians NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

22 Dec 2017
