Up at number one, we have Fits’ Admission Day holding the gold on its fifth week, while Spud Cannon’s Wipe It Out leaps into the runner-up spot. Nai Palm‘s Atoll falls a notch to number four and Still Woozy‘s Goodie bag takes one step down to No. 4.
Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Admission Day
All Belief Is Paradise
|Fits
|2
|5
|2
|Wipe It Out
Next Time Read The Fine Print
|Spud Cannon
|8
|2
|3
|Atoll
Needle Paw
|Nai Palm
|5
|3
|4
|Goodie Bag
(single)
|Still Woozy
|3
|6
|5
|Lovers Go Lovers Come
(single)
|Orange and Lemons
|9
|2
|6
|Everyday Concept
Assembly Generals
|Assembly Generals
|1
|6
|7
|Inner Cell
Polygondwanaland
|King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
|6
|3
|8
|Believe
Witness
|Benjamin Booker
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Location
(single)
|Lonely Benson
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Forget Me
Uncle, The Duke & The Chief
|Born Ruffians
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
