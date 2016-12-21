NO. OF WEEKS

1 Absent Mind

Medyo Wakwak EP Nanay Mo 4 4

2 Sleep in the Heat

The Dream is Over PUP 1 5

3 You Can Be You

Saintmotelevision Saint Motel 3 4

4 Destroyed By Hippie Powers

Teens of Denial Car Seat Headrest 2 3

5 Outside

The Ride Catfish and the Bottlemen 7 3

6 Shut Up and Kiss Me

My Woman Angel Olsen 8 2

7 Laro

Papunta Pabalik Autotelic 10 2

8 High Hello

Candelaria Basement Lung 5 6

9 What’s the Algorithm

Remuda Triangle Pedicab NEW ENTRY