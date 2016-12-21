RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP		 Nanay Mo 4 4
2 Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over		 PUP 1 5
3 You Can Be You
Saintmotelevision		 Saint Motel 3 4
4 Destroyed By Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial		 Car Seat Headrest 2 3
5 Outside
The Ride		 Catfish and the Bottlemen 7 3
6 Shut Up and Kiss Me
My Woman		 Angel Olsen 8 2
7 Laro
Papunta Pabalik		 Autotelic 10 2
8 High Hello
Candelaria		 Basement Lung 5 6
9 What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle		 Pedicab NEW ENTRY
10 In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis NEW ENTRY