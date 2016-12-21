|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP
|Nanay Mo
|4
|4
|2
|Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over
|PUP
|1
|5
|3
|You Can Be You
Saintmotelevision
|Saint Motel
|3
|4
|4
|Destroyed By Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial
|Car Seat Headrest
|2
|3
|5
|Outside
The Ride
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|7
|3
|6
|Shut Up and Kiss Me
My Woman
|Angel Olsen
|8
|2
|7
|Laro
Papunta Pabalik
|Autotelic
|10
|2
|8
|High Hello
Candelaria
|Basement Lung
|5
|6
|9
|What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle
|Pedicab
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally
|Tennis
|NEW
|ENTRY
Leave A Comment