Spud Cannon‘s Wipe It Out finally made it to the top of the charts while Nai Palm‘s Atoll ranks at No. 2. Lonely Benson‘s Location goes 6 ranks higher at No. 3, as Orange and Lemons’ Lovers Go, Lovers Come takes a step higher to No. 4.
Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.
Recent Posts
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 205 days ago Music Must Haves
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 136 days ago Music Must Haves
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 621 days ago Music Must Haves
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Wipe It Out
Next Time Read The Fine Print
|Spud Cannon
|2
|3
|2
|Atoll
Needle Paw
|Nai Palm
|3
|4
|3
|Location
(single)
|Lonely Benson
|9
|2
|4
|Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)
|Orange and Lemons
|5
|3
|5
|Admission Day
All Belief Is Possible
|Fits
|1
|6
|6
|Believe
Witness
|Benjamin Booker
|8
|2
|7
|Forget Me
Uncle, The Duke & The
Chief
|Born Ruffians
|10
|2
|8
|Cheer Up
Bright : The Album
|Portugal. The Man
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|When You Die
Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Monky Disco
The Babe Rainbow (AUS)
|The Babe Rainbow
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
Tags:
Leave a comment