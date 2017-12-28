Spud Cannon‘s Wipe It Out finally made it to the top of the charts while Nai Palm‘s Atoll ranks at No. 2. Lonely Benson‘s Location goes 6 ranks higher at No. 3, as Orange and Lemons’ Lovers Go, Lovers Come takes a step higher to No. 4.

Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Wipe It Out
Next Time Read The Fine Print		  Spud Cannon 2 3
2 Atoll
Needle Paw		 Nai Palm 3 4
3 Location
(single)		 Lonely Benson 9 2
4 Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)		 Orange and Lemons 5 3
5 Admission Day
All Belief Is Possible		 Fits 1 6
6 Believe
Witness		 Benjamin Booker 8 2
7 Forget Me
Uncle, The Duke &amp; The
Chief		 Born Ruffians 10 2
8 Cheer Up
Bright : The Album		 Portugal. The Man NEW ENTRY
9 When You Die
Little Dark Age		 MGMT NEW ENTRY
10 Monky Disco
The Babe Rainbow (AUS)		 The Babe Rainbow NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

28 Dec 2017
