|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over
|PUP
|2
|3
|2
|Everybody Wants to Love
PsychoPomp
|Japanese Breakfast
|4
|4
|3
|High Hello
Candelaria
|Basement Lung
|3
|4
|4
|A 1,000 Times
I Had A Dream That You Were Mine
|Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam
|1
|5
|5
|Stunt Queen
(single)
|Bloc Party
|5
|3
|6
|Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP
|Nanay Mo
|9
|2
|7
|Destroyed By Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial
|Car seat Headrest
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|You Can Be You
Saintmotelevision
|Saint Motel
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|On Hold
I See You
|The XX
|6
|3
|10
|Outside
The Ride
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|NEW
|ENTRY
