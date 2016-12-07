NO. OF WEEKS

1 Sleep in the Heat

The Dream is Over PUP 2 3

2 Everybody Wants to Love

PsychoPomp Japanese Breakfast 4 4

3 High Hello

Candelaria Basement Lung 3 4

4 A 1,000 Times

I Had A Dream That You Were Mine Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam 1 5

5 Stunt Queen

(single) Bloc Party 5 3

6 Absent Mind

Medyo Wakwak EP Nanay Mo 9 2

7 Destroyed By Hippie Powers

Teens of Denial Car seat Headrest NEW ENTRY

8 You Can Be You

Saintmotelevision Saint Motel NEW ENTRY

9 On Hold

I See You The XX 6 3