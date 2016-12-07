RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over		 PUP 2 3
2 Everybody Wants to Love
PsychoPomp		 Japanese Breakfast 4 4
3 High Hello
Candelaria		 Basement Lung 3 4
4 A 1,000 Times
I Had A Dream That You Were Mine		 Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam 1 5
5 Stunt Queen
(single)		 Bloc Party 5 3
6 Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP		 Nanay Mo 9 2
7 Destroyed By Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial		 Car seat Headrest NEW ENTRY
8 You Can Be You
Saintmotelevision		 Saint Motel NEW ENTRY
9 On Hold
I See You		 The XX 6 3
10 Outside
The Ride		 Catfish and the Bottlemen NEW ENTRY