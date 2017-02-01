|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Siberia
Favorite
|Ang Bandang Shirley
|2
|4
|2
|In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally
|Tennis
|1
|7
|3
|Ringer
(single)
|Cheats
|3
|4
|4
|Low
(single)
|Moses
|9
|2
|5
|Follow The Leader
Hang
|Foxygen
|NEW
|ENTRY
|6
|Cake
(single)
|Freak
|NEW
|ENTRY
|7
|Troubled Times
Revolution Radio
|Green Day
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|Ocean
Ocean
|Parekh & Singh
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|Sala Sa Init
Inner Play
|Apartel
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Star Stuff
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2
|Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2
|NEW
|ENTRY
