RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Siberia
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley 2 4
2 In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis 1 7
3 Ringer
(single)		 Cheats 3 4
4 Low
(single)		 Moses 9 2
5 Follow The Leader
Hang		 Foxygen NEW ENTRY
6 Cake
(single)		 Freak NEW ENTRY
7 Troubled Times
Revolution Radio		 Green Day NEW ENTRY
8 Ocean
Ocean		 Parekh & Singh NEW ENTRY
9 Sala Sa Init
Inner Play		 Apartel NEW ENTRY
10 Star Stuff
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2		 Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 NEW ENTRY