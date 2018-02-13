2 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Printers
Before The Babies
|Cheats
|2
|4
|2
|Heart Attack
I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life
|Tune-Yards
|5
|3
|3
|Disco Girl
Vessel
|Parks, Squares, and Alley
|7
|2
|4
|Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism
|Superorganism
|1
|5
|5
|Heart Attack
I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life
|Car Seat Headrest
|8
|2
|6
|Everyone’s The Same
(single)
|Freak
|6
|4
|7
|Bakit
(single)
|Ysanygo
|10
|2
|8
|Another
(single)
|Ruru
|4
|5
|9
|All Nighter
Flight
|Franco
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Time Lapse
(single)
|Sandwich
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
