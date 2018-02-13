2 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Printers
Before The Babies		 Cheats 2 4
2 Heart Attack
I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life		 Tune-Yards 5 3
3 Disco Girl
Vessel		 Parks, Squares, and Alley 7 2
4 Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism		 Superorganism 1 5
5 Heart Attack
I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life		 Car Seat Headrest 8 2
6 Everyone’s The Same
(single)		 Freak 6 4
7 Bakit
(single)		 Ysanygo 10 2
8 Another
(single)		 Ruru 4 5
9 All Nighter
Flight		 Franco NEW ENTRY
10 Time Lapse
(single)		 Sandwich NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

14 Feb 2018
