|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Sala Sa Init
Inner Play
|Apartel
|2
|4
|2
|Darling
In Mind
|Real Estate
|8
|2
|3
|Comb My Hair
(single)
|Cost Modern
|5
|3
|4
|Strange Or Be Forgotten
Volcano
|Temples
|4
|3
|5
|Break A Guitar
Ty Segall
|Ty Segall
|1
|3
|6
|Secrets
(single)
|Barbie Almalbis
|10
|2
|7
|Walust
Roach Motel
|Flying Ipis
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|High Ticket Attractions
White Out Conditions
|The New Pornographers
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|Love is Mystical
L.A. Divine
|Cold War Kids
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|I Got Your Message
So Many Hoops, So Little Time
|Hideout
|NEW
|ENTRY
