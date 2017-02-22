RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Sala Sa Init
Inner Play		 Apartel 2 4
2 Darling
In Mind		 Real Estate 8 2
3 Comb My Hair
(single)		 Cost Modern 5 3
4 Strange Or Be Forgotten
Volcano		 Temples 4 3
5 Break A Guitar
Ty Segall		 Ty Segall 1 3
6 Secrets
(single)		 Barbie Almalbis 10 2
7 Walust
Roach Motel		 Flying Ipis NEW ENTRY
8 High Ticket Attractions
White Out Conditions		 The New Pornographers NEW ENTRY
9 Love is Mystical
L.A. Divine		 Cold War Kids NEW ENTRY
10 I Got Your Message
So Many Hoops, So Little Time		 Hideout NEW ENTRY