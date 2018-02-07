Superorganism‘s Everybody Wants To Be Famous remains on top of the list while Cheats Printers ranks at No. 2. Frankie Cosmos‘ slips a slot to third place with Jesse. Ranking at No. 4 we have Ruru‘s Another.

4 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism		 Superorganism 1 4
2 Printers
Before The Babies		 Cheats 3 3
3 Jesse
Vessel		 Frankie Cosmos 4 3
4 Another
(single)		 Ruru 5 4
5 Heart Attack
I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life		 Tune-Yards 8 2
6 Everyone’s The Same
(single)		 Freak 7 3
7 Disco Girl
Cold Blood Magic		 Parks, Squares, and Alleys NEW ENTRY
8 Cute Thing
Twin Fantasy		 Car Seat Headrest NEW ENTRY
9 Your True Name
(single)		 The Radio Dept.  NEW ENTRY
10 Bakit
(single)		 Ysanygo NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

Tags: Car Seat Headrest Cheats Frankie Cosmos Freak Parks Squares and Alleys Ruru Superorganism The Radio Dept tUnE-yArDs Ysanygo
07 Feb 2018
