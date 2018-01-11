Orange and Lemons’ Lovers Go, Lovers Come remains on top of the list! Portugal. The Man‘s Cheer Up ranks at No.2 while Sugar Hiccup jumps 6 slots higher with Saturnine Nevermore. Holding in fourth place is MGMT with When You Die.
Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.
Recent posts
TEN TOP TRACKS: JANUARY 37 days ago Music Must Haves
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 2713 days ago Music Must Haves
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 2019 days ago Music Must Haves
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)
|Orange and Lemons
|1
|5
|2
|Cheer Up
Bright: The Album
|Portugal. The Man
|3
|3
|3
|Saturnine Nevermore
Closure
|Sugar Hiccup
|9
|2
|4
|When You Die
Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|5
|3
|5
|Location
(single)
|Lonely Benson
|2
|4
|6
|Blank Pages
(single)
|Farewell Fair Weather
|10
|2
|7
|Every 1s A Winner
Freedom’s Goblin
|Ty Segall
|8
|2
|8
|Believe
Witness
|Benjamin Booker
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Just For Us
Just For Us
|Francis and the Lights
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Psychedelic Freak
(single)
|Argonaut&Wasp
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
Tags:
Leave a comment