Orange and Lemons’ Lovers Go, Lovers Come remains on top of the list! Portugal. The Man‘s Cheer Up ranks at No.2 while Sugar Hiccup jumps 6 slots higher with Saturnine Nevermore. Holding in fourth place is MGMT with When You Die.

Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)		  Orange and Lemons 1 5
2 Cheer Up
Bright: The Album		 Portugal. The Man 3 3
3 Saturnine Nevermore
Closure		 Sugar Hiccup 9 2
4 When You Die
Little Dark Age		 MGMT 5 3
5 Location
(single)		 Lonely Benson 2 4
6 Blank Pages
(single)		 Farewell Fair Weather 10 2
7 Every 1s A Winner
Freedom’s Goblin		 Ty Segall 8 2
8 Believe
Witness		 Benjamin Booker NEW ENTRY
9 Just For Us
Just For Us		 Francis and the Lights NEW ENTRY
10 Psychedelic Freak
(single)		 Argonaut&Wasp NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

