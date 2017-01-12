|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Laro
Papunta, Pabalik
|Autotelic
|1
|5
|2
|In The Morning, I’ll Be Fine
Yours Conditionally
|Tennis
|4
|4
|3
|What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle
|Pedicab
|2
|4
|4
|Wasting Time
Headcase/Hard To Read
|Day Wave
|7
|3
|5
|Crying In The Sunrise
I Dreamt I Was A Cowboy
|Miniature Tigers
|8
|3
|6
|Rattlesnake
Flying Microtonal Banana
|King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
|10
|2
|7
|Outside
The Ride
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|3
|6
|8
|Siberia
Favorite
|Ang Bandang Shirley
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|Ringer
(single)
|Cheats
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Sigurado
(single))
|UDD
|NEW
|ENTRY
