RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Laro
Papunta, Pabalik		 Autotelic 1 5
2 In The Morning, I’ll Be Fine
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis 4 4
3 What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle		 Pedicab 2 4
4 Wasting Time
Headcase/Hard To Read		 Day Wave 7 3
5 Crying In The Sunrise
I Dreamt I Was A Cowboy		 Miniature Tigers 8 3
6 Rattlesnake
Flying Microtonal Banana		 King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard 10 2
7 Outside
The Ride		 Catfish and the Bottlemen 3 6
8 Siberia
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley NEW ENTRY
9 Ringer
(single)		 Cheats NEW ENTRY
10 Sigurado
(single))		 UDD NEW ENTRY