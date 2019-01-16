|Rank
|Song
Album
|Artist
|Last Rank
|No. of Weeks
|1
|Now That You’re Gone
(single)
|The Raconteurs
|7
|3
|2
|On My Way
(single)
|The Convenience
|6
|3
|3
|Manic
Blank Pages
|Farewell Fair Weather
|10
|2
|4
|Habit
(single)
|Still Woozy
|1
|3
|5
|Blu
Odysiofself
|Elujay
|2
|4
|6
|Cool With You
(single)
|Dante & Amigo with the Lowkeys feat. Six the Northstar
|3
|3
|7
|Wet Dreams
(single)
|Bad Boy
|NEW ENTRY
|8
|Sugoi Kawaii Jyocho
The Beautiful Cycle of Terminal
|Jyocho
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Longshot
(single)
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Forget Me Not
Wingspan EP
|Sophie Meiers
|NEW ENTRY
A weekly countdown of the top songs from the latest music we play on air. Tune in to Ten Top Tracks with Steven Silva every Wednesday at 10 AM on Jam 88.3.