The Raconteurs
Rank Song
Album		 Artist Last Rank No. of Weeks
1 Now That You’re Gone
(single)		 The Raconteurs 7 3
2 On My Way
(single)		 The Convenience 6 3
3 Manic
Blank Pages		 Farewell Fair Weather 10 2
4 Habit
(single)		 Still Woozy 1 3
5 Blu
Odysiofself		 Elujay 2 4
6 Cool With You
(single)		 Dante & Amigo with the Lowkeys feat. Six the Northstar 3 3
7 Wet Dreams
(single)		 Bad Boy NEW ENTRY
8 Sugoi Kawaii Jyocho
The Beautiful Cycle of Terminal		 Jyocho NEW ENTRY
9 Longshot
(single)		 Catfish and the Bottlemen NEW ENTRY
10 Forget Me Not
Wingspan EP		 Sophie Meiers NEW ENTRY

A weekly countdown of the top songs from the latest music we play on air. Tune in to Ten Top Tracks with Steven Silva every Wednesday at 10 AM on Jam 88.3.

