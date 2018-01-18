Up at number one, Sugar Hiccup‘s Saturnine Nevermore holds the gold! Portugal. The Man‘s Cheer Up remains on No. 2 while MGMT slips a slot to third place with When You Die.
2 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below.
Recent posts
TEN TOP TRACKS: JANUARY 106 days ago Music Must Haves
TEN TOP TRACKS: JANUARY 314 days ago Music Must Haves
TEN TOP TRACKS: DECEMBER 2720 days ago Music Must Haves
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Saturnine Nevermore
Closure
|Sugar Hiccup
|3
|3
|2
|Cheer Up
Bright: The Album
|Portugal. The Man
|2
|4
|3
|When You Die
Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|4
|4
|4
|Blank Pages
(single)
|Farewell Fair Weather
|6
|3
|5
|Every 1s A Winner
(single)
|Ty Segall
|7
|3
|6
|Lovers Go, Lovers Come
(single)
|Orange and Lemons
|1
|6
|7
|Just For Us
Just For Us
|Francis and the Lights
|9
|2
|8
|Psychedelic Freak
(single)
|Argonaut&Wasp
|10
|2
|9
|Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism
|Superorganism
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Another
(single)
|Ruru
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
Leave a comment