Up at number one, Farewell Fair Weather’s Blank Pages holds the gold! Superorganism‘s Everybody Wants To Be Famous ranks at No. 2, while Francis and the Lights slips a slot to third place with Just For Us.

3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below.

Recent posts

TEN TOP TRACKS: JANUARY 17

 6 days ago Music Must Haves

TEN TOP TRACKS: JANUARY 10

 13 days ago Music Must Haves

TEN TOP TRACKS: JANUARY 3

 21 days ago Music Must Haves
RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Blank Pages
(single)		 Farewell Fair Weather 4 4
2 Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism		 Superogranism 9 2
3 Just For Us
Just For Us		 Francis and the Lights 7 3
4 Psychedelic Freak
(single)		 Argonaut&Wasp 8 3
5 Saturnine Nevermore
Closure		 Sugar Hiccup 1 4
6 Another
(single)		 Ruru 10 2
7 Cheer Up
Bright : The Album		 Portugal. The Man 2 5
8 Jesse
Vessel		 Frankie Cosmos NEW ENTRY
9 Printers
Before The Babies		 Cheats NEW ENTRY
10 Everyone’s The Same
(single)		 Freak NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

Tags:
24 Jan 2018
0

Leave a comment