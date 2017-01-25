|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally
|Tennis
|1
|6
|2
|Siberia
Favorite
|Ang Bandang Shirley
|6
|3
|3
|Ringer
(single)
|Cheats
|8
|3
|4
|Sigurado
(single)
|UDD
|9
|3
|5
|What’s The Algorithm
Remuda Triangle
|Pedicab
|2
|6
|6
|Philosophize
Ocean
|Parekh & Singh
|10
|2
|7
|Laro
Papunta, Pabalik
|Autotelic
|3
|7
|8
|Rattlesnake
Flying Microtonal Banana
|King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
|3
|7
|9
|Low
(single)
|Moses
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Crying In The Sunrise
I Dreamt I Was A Cowboy
|Miniature Tigers
|4
|5
