RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis 1 6
2 Siberia
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley 6 3
3 Ringer
(single)		 Cheats 8 3
4 Sigurado
(single)		 UDD 9 3
5 What’s The Algorithm
Remuda Triangle		 Pedicab 2 6
6 Philosophize
Ocean		 Parekh & Singh 10 2
7 Laro
Papunta, Pabalik		 Autotelic 3 7
8 Rattlesnake
Flying Microtonal Banana		 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 3 7
9 Low
(single)		 Moses NEW ENTRY
10 Crying In The Sunrise
I Dreamt I Was A Cowboy		 Miniature Tigers 4 5