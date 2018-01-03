Orange and Lemons‘ Lovers Go, Lovers Come is the first No. 1 of the year! Lonely Benson‘s Location ranks at No. 2 while Portugal. The Man‘s Cheer Up goes waaaaaay up higher to No. 3 from its previous rank, followed by Benjamin Booker‘s Believe.

Filling up nearly half of this week’s chart are three new entries! Check out the full list below.