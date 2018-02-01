All the way up at number 1, we finally have Superorganism‘s Everybody Wants To Be Famous reigning supreme! Ranking at no. 2 is Francis and the Lights’s Just For Us while Cheats‘ sneakily slips a slot to third place with Printers from their freshest record Before The Babies!
3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below.
Recent posts
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Superorganism
|Superorganism
|2
|3
|2
|Just For Us
Just For Us
|Francis and the Lights
|3
|4
|3
|Printers
Before The Babies
|Cheats
|9
|2
|4
|Jesse
Vessel
|Frankie Cosmos
|8
|2
|5
|Another
(single)
|Ruru
|6
|3
|6
|Blank Pages
(single)
|Fairwell Fair Weather
|1
|5
|7
|Everyone’s The Same
(single)
|Freak
|10
|2
|8
|Heart Attack
I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life
|Tune-Yards
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Nervous Young Inhumans
Twin Fantasy
|Car Seat Headrest
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Body
Could It Be Different
|The Spook School
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
Leave a comment