|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Laro
Papunta, Pabalik
|Autotelic
|6
|4
|2
|What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle
|Pedicab
|7
|3
|3
|Outside
The Ride
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|3
|5
|4
|In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally
|Tennis
|8
|3
|5
|Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP
|Nanay Mo
|1
|6
|6
|Sleep In The Heat
The Dream Is Over
|PUP
|1
|6
|7
|Wasting Time
Headcase/Hard To Read
|Day Wave
|10
|2
|8
|Crying in the Sunrise
I Dreamt I was a Cowboy
|Miniature Tigers
|9
|2
|9
|Destroyed by Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial
|Car Seat Headrest
|4
|5
|10
|Rattle Snake
Flying Microtonal Banana
|King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
|NEW
|ENTRY
