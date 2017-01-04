RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Laro
Papunta, Pabalik		 Autotelic 6 4
2 What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle		 Pedicab 7 3
3 Outside
The Ride		 Catfish and the Bottlemen 3 5
4 In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis 8 3
5 Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP		 Nanay Mo 1 6
6 Sleep In The Heat
The Dream Is Over		 PUP 1 6
7 Wasting Time
Headcase/Hard To Read		 Day Wave 10 2
8 Crying in the Sunrise
I Dreamt I was a Cowboy		 Miniature Tigers 9 2
9 Destroyed by Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial		 Car Seat Headrest 4 5
10 Rattle Snake
Flying Microtonal Banana		 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard NEW ENTRY