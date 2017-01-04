1 Laro

Papunta, Pabalik Autotelic 6 4

2 What’s the Algorithm

Remuda Triangle Pedicab 7 3

3 Outside

The Ride Catfish and the Bottlemen 3 5

4 In The Morning I’ll Be Better

Yours Conditionally Tennis 8 3

5 Absent Mind

Medyo Wakwak EP Nanay Mo 1 6

6 Sleep In The Heat

The Dream Is Over PUP 1 6

7 Wasting Time

Headcase/Hard To Read Day Wave 10 2

8 Crying in the Sunrise

I Dreamt I was a Cowboy Miniature Tigers 9 2

9 Destroyed by Hippie Powers

Teens of Denial Car Seat Headrest 4 5