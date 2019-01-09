|Rank
|Song
Album
|Artist
|1
|Habit
(single)
|Still Woozy
|2
|Blu
Odysiofself
|Elujay
|3
|Cool with You
(single)
|Dante and Amigo with the Lowkeys feat. Six the Northstar
|4
|Islands
(single)
|Reese Lansangan
|5
|Ordinary Pleasure
Outer Peace
|Toro Y Moi
|6
|On My Way
(single)
|The Convenience
|7
|Now That You're Gone
(single)
|The Raconteurs
|8
|Closer Still
Fear of Falling Asleep
|Tender
|9
|I'm Not Your Man
(single)
|Grady
|10
|Manic
Blank Pages
|Farewell Fair Weather
A weekly countdown of the top songs from the latest music we play on air. Tune in to Ten Top Tracks with Steven Silva every Wednesday at 10 AM on Jam 88.3.