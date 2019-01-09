Still Woozy
Photo from Facebook | Still Woozy
Rank Song
Album		 Artist
1 Habit
(single)		 Still Woozy
2 Blu
Odysiofself		 Elujay
3 Cool with You
(single)		 Dante and Amigo with the Lowkeys feat. Six the Northstar
4 Islands
(single)		 Reese Lansangan
5 Ordinary Pleasure
Outer Peace		 Toro Y Moi
6 On My Way
(single)		 The Convenience
7 Now That You're Gone
(single)		 The Raconteurs
8 Closer Still
Fear of Falling Asleep		 Tender
9 I'm Not Your Man
(single)		 Grady
10 Manic
Blank Pages		 Farewell Fair Weather

A weekly countdown of the top songs from the latest music we play on air. Tune in to Ten Top Tracks with Steven Silva every Wednesday at 10 AM on Jam 88.3.

