RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Darling
In Mind		 Real Estate 2 3
2 Sala Sa Init
Inner Play		 Apartel 1 5
3 Walust
Roach Motel		 Flying Ipis 7 2
4 Secrets
(single)		 Barbie Almalbis 6 3
5 High Attractions
White Out Conditions		 The New Pornographers 8 2
6 I Got Your Message
So Many Hoops, So Little Time		 Hideout 10 2
7 Hey K
Tremendous Sea of Love		 Passoin Pit NEW ENTRY
8 St. Petersburg
Arigato, Internet!		 Reese Lansangan NEW ENTRY
9 JBS
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2		 Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 NEW ENTRY
10 Boys in the Backroom
(single)		 The Camerawalls NEW ENTRY