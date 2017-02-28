|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Darling
In Mind
|Real Estate
|2
|3
|2
|Sala Sa Init
Inner Play
|Apartel
|1
|5
|3
|Walust
Roach Motel
|Flying Ipis
|7
|2
|4
|Secrets
(single)
|Barbie Almalbis
|6
|3
|5
|High Attractions
White Out Conditions
|The New Pornographers
|8
|2
|6
|I Got Your Message
So Many Hoops, So Little Time
|Hideout
|10
|2
|7
|Hey K
Tremendous Sea of Love
|Passoin Pit
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|St. Petersburg
Arigato, Internet!
|Reese Lansangan
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|JBS
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2
|Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Boys in the Backroom
(single)
|The Camerawalls
|NEW
|ENTRY
