Bahamas’ Bad Boys Need Love Too reigns supreme while She’s Only Sixteen‘s Magic ranks at No. 2. Brain Twins slips a slot to third place with Phantom Limb. Ranking at No. 4 we have Parquet Courts‘ Almost Had To Start A Fight/In And Out Of Patience.

4 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Bad Boys Need Love Too
Earth Tones		 Bahamas 2 6
2 Magic
Whatever That Was		 She’s Only Sixteen 3 4
3 Phantom Limb
(single)		 Brain Twins 7 3
4 Almost Had To Start A Fight/In And Out Of Patience
Wide Awake!		 Parquet Courts 10 2
5 TSLamp
Little Dark Age		 MGMT 9 2
6 Time Lapse 
(single)		 Sandwich 1 2
6 Get You Closer
(single)		 Ciudad NEW ENTRY
6 SPRORGANSM
Superorganism		 Superorganism NEW ENTRY
6 Set To Attack
Francis Trouble		 Albert Hammond Jr NEW ENTRY
7 Over and Over and Over
Boarding House Reach		 Jack White NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

16 Mar 2018
