|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|JBS
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2
|Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2
|4
|3
|2
|St. Petersburg
Arigato, Internet!
|Reese Lansangan
|3
|3
|3
|Something For Your M.I.N.D.
(single)
|Superorganism
|8
|2
|4
|Hey K
Tremendous Sea of Love
|Passion Pit
|1
|3
|5
|Boys in the Backroom
(single)
|The Camerawalls
|7
|3
|6
|Let Your Light Shine On Me
(single)
|Itchyworms
|10
|2
|7
|Dark Red
Steve Lacy’s Demo
|Steve Lacy
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|Home Soon
Hound Tooth EP
|Dope Lemon
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|Darling
In Mind
|Real Estate
|2
|5
|10
|Thick Girls Knock Me Out
(single)
|The Dandy Warhols
|NEW
|ENTRY
