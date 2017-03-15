RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 JBS
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2		 Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 4 3
2 St. Petersburg
Arigato, Internet!		 Reese Lansangan 3 3
3 Something For Your M.I.N.D.
(single)		 Superorganism 8 2
4 Hey K
Tremendous Sea of Love		 Passion Pit 1 3
5 Boys in the Backroom
(single)		 The Camerawalls 7 3
6 Let Your Light Shine On Me
(single)		 Itchyworms 10 2
7 Dark Red
Steve Lacy’s Demo		 Steve Lacy NEW ENTRY
8 Home Soon
Hound Tooth EP		 Dope Lemon NEW ENTRY
9 Darling
In Mind		 Real Estate 2 5
10 Thick Girls Knock Me Out
(single)		 The Dandy Warhols NEW ENTRY