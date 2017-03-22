RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Dark Red
Steve Lacy’s Demo		 Steve Lacy 7 2
2 Something For Your M.I.N.D.
(single)		 Superorganism 3 3
3 Home Soon
Hound Tooth EP		 Dope Lemon 8 2
4 Let Your Light Shine On Me
(single)		 Itchyworms 6 3
5 St. Petersburg
Arigato, Internet!		 Reese Lansangan 2 4
6 Thick Girls Knock Me Out
(single)		 The Dandy Warhols 10 2
7 JBS
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattsons 2		 Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattsons 2 1 4
8 Angel Child
Freedom Is Free		 Chicano Batman NEW ENTRY
9 Wish You Were Gone
Just Cosmo		 Cosmo Pyke NEW ENTRY
10 Feel It Still
(single)		 Portugal. The Mand NEW ENTRY