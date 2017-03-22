|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Dark Red
Steve Lacy’s Demo
|Steve Lacy
|7
|2
|2
|Something For Your M.I.N.D.
(single)
|Superorganism
|3
|3
|3
|Home Soon
Hound Tooth EP
|Dope Lemon
|8
|2
|4
|Let Your Light Shine On Me
(single)
|Itchyworms
|6
|3
|5
|St. Petersburg
Arigato, Internet!
|Reese Lansangan
|2
|4
|6
|Thick Girls Knock Me Out
(single)
|The Dandy Warhols
|10
|2
|7
|JBS
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattsons 2
|Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattsons 2
|1
|4
|8
|Angel Child
Freedom Is Free
|Chicano Batman
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|Wish You Were Gone
Just Cosmo
|Cosmo Pyke
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Feel It Still
(single)
|Portugal. The Mand
|NEW
|ENTRY
