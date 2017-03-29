|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Dark Red
Steve Lacy’s Demo
|Steve Lacy
|1
|3
|2
|Home Soon
Hounds Tooth EP
|Dope Lemon
|3
|3
|3
|Wish You Were Gone
Just Cosmo
|Cosmo Pyke
|9
|2
|4
|Something For Your M.I.N.D.
(single)
|Superorganism
|2
|4
|5
|Angel Child
Freedom Is Free
|Chicano Batman
|8
|2
|6
|Feel It Still
(single)
|Pportugal. The Man
|10
|2
|7
|Thick Girls Knock Me Out
(single)
|The Dandy Warhols
|6
|3
|8
|Sincerely, Yours
(single)
|Sophie Meyers + Nohidea
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|Kalangitan
Candelaria
|Basement Lung
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Let Your Light Shine On Me
(single)
|Itchyworms
|4
|4
