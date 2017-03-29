RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Dark Red
Steve Lacy’s Demo		 Steve Lacy 1 3
2 Home Soon
Hounds Tooth EP		 Dope Lemon 3 3
3 Wish You Were Gone
Just Cosmo		 Cosmo Pyke 9 2
4 Something For Your M.I.N.D.
(single)		 Superorganism 2 4
5 Angel Child
Freedom Is Free		 Chicano Batman 8 2
6 Feel It Still
(single)		 Pportugal. The Man 10 2
7 Thick Girls Knock Me Out
(single)		 The Dandy Warhols 6 3
8 Sincerely, Yours
(single)		 Sophie Meyers + Nohidea NEW ENTRY
9 Kalangitan
Candelaria		 Basement Lung NEW ENTRY
10 Let Your Light Shine On Me
(single)		 Itchyworms 4 4