RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Hey K
Tremendous Sea of Love		 Passion Pit 7 2
2 Darling
In Mind		 Real Estate 1 4
3 St. Petersburg
Arigato, Internet!		 Reese Lansangan 8 2
4 JBS
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2		 Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 9 2
5 Sala Sa Init
Inner Play		 Apartel 2 6
6 Walust
Roach Motel		 Flying Ipis 3 3
7 Boys in the Backroom
(single)		 The Camerawalls 10 2
8 Something For Your M.I.N.D.
(single)		 Superorganism NEW ENTRY
9 Thousand Exploding Suns
For We The Living		 Superpoze NEW ENTRY
10 Let Your Light Shine On Me
(single)		 Itchyworms NEW ENTRY