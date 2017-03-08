|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Hey K
Tremendous Sea of Love
|Passion Pit
|7
|2
|2
|Darling
In Mind
|Real Estate
|1
|4
|3
|St. Petersburg
Arigato, Internet!
|Reese Lansangan
|8
|2
|4
|JBS
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2
|Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2
|9
|2
|5
|Sala Sa Init
Inner Play
|Apartel
|2
|6
|6
|Walust
Roach Motel
|Flying Ipis
|3
|3
|7
|Boys in the Backroom
(single)
|The Camerawalls
|10
|2
|8
|Something For Your M.I.N.D.
(single)
|Superorganism
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|Thousand Exploding Suns
For We The Living
|Superpoze
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Let Your Light Shine On Me
(single)
|Itchyworms
|NEW
|ENTRY
Leave A Comment