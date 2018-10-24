|Rank
|Song
Album
|Artist
|Last Rank
|No. of Weeks
|1
|Potion
Aurora
|Maude
|2
|4
|2
|Alarm
Love or Limbo
|Sheila adn the Insects
|4
|3
|3
|Dream Away
Eutopia
|Stuts feat. Phum Viphurit
|1
|5
|4
|Ikaw Lang Ang
Sequence
|Lenses
|7
|3
|5
|Darling
Darling EP
|Darcie
|8
|3
|6
|Shady Lane
Single
|The Bandicoots
|9
|2
|7
|I Tried So Hard
Iran Iraq IKEA
|Les Big Byrd
|10
|2
|8
|Ocean
Single
|Serif
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Cigarette
Single
|French Press
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Bidjokol
Single
|Giniling Festival
|NEW ENTRY
