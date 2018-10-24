Rank Song
Album		 Artist Last Rank No. of Weeks
1 Potion
Aurora		 Maude 2 4
2 Alarm
Love or Limbo		 Sheila adn the Insects 4 3
3 Dream Away
Eutopia		 Stuts feat. Phum Viphurit 1 5
4 Ikaw Lang Ang
Sequence		 Lenses 7 3
5 Darling
Darling EP		 Darcie 8 3
6 Shady Lane
Single		 The Bandicoots 9 2
7 I Tried So Hard
Iran Iraq IKEA		 Les Big Byrd 10 2
8 Ocean
Single		 Serif NEW ENTRY
9 Cigarette
Single		 French Press NEW ENTRY
10 Bidjokol
Single		 Giniling Festival NEW ENTRY

Tune in to Ten Top Tracks with Lambert every Wednesday, 7-8 PM.

