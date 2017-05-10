|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Omaha
Our First 100 Days
|Toro Y Moi
|7
|2
|2
|Baybee
Everybody Works
|Jay Som
|5
|3
|3
|Bbgirl
(single)
|BP Valenzuela feat. August Wahh & No Rome
|8
|2
|4
|Re$tless
(single)
|Tan Trees
|10
|2
|5
|On The Level
The Old Dog
|Mac Demarco
|9
|2
|6
|Untitled
The Days We Had
|Day Wave
|1
|4
|7
|Sex n’ Drugs
(single)
|Abhi The Nomad feat. Harrison Sands & Copper King
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|Languyin
Papunta Pabalik
|Autotelic
|NEW
|ENTRY
|9
|Monumento
(single)
|Shaw
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Ashes to Ashes
(single)
|Asch
|NEW
|ENTRY
