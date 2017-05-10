RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Omaha
Our First 100 Days		 Toro Y Moi 7 2
2 Baybee
Everybody Works		 Jay Som 5 3
3 Bbgirl
(single)		 BP Valenzuela feat. August Wahh & No Rome 8 2
4 Re$tless
(single)		 Tan Trees 10 2
5 On The Level
The Old Dog		 Mac Demarco 9 2
6 Untitled
The Days We Had		 Day Wave 1 4
7 Sex n’ Drugs
(single)		 Abhi The Nomad feat. Harrison Sands & Copper King NEW ENTRY
8 Languyin
Papunta Pabalik		 Autotelic NEW ENTRY
9 Monumento
(single)		 Shaw NEW ENTRY
10 Ashes to Ashes
(single)		 Asch NEW ENTRY