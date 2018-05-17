Goat‘s  Let It Burn reigns supreme while Bullet Dumas‘ Tugtog ranks at No. 2.

Dayaw slips a slot to third place with Tabasco. Ranking at No. 4 we have You Make My Life A Better Place by Mama‘s Gun!

3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!s

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Let It Burn
(single)		 Goat 2 4
2 Tugtog
(single)		 Bullet Dumas 8 2
3 Tabasco
(single)		 Dayaw 4 4
4 You Make My Life A Better Place
(single)		 Mama’s Gun 7 2
5 Aurora Sunrise
Flight		 Franco 10 2
6 Tambourine
(single)		 Mr. Gabriel 1 4
7 Night Time
Superorganism		 Superorganism NEW ENTRY
8 Bottom of This
(single)		 Oh, Flamingo! 3 5
9 D.I.C.K
Offshore Compilation Vol 1		 Ourselves The Elves NEW ENTRY
10 Hunger
High As Hope		 Florence + The Machine NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

