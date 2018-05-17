Goat‘s Let It Burn reigns supreme while Bullet Dumas‘ Tugtog ranks at No. 2.
Dayaw slips a slot to third place with Tabasco. Ranking at No. 4 we have You Make My Life A Better Place by Mama‘s Gun!
3 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!s
Recent posts
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Let It Burn
(single)
|Goat
|2
|4
|2
|Tugtog
(single)
|Bullet Dumas
|8
|2
|3
|Tabasco
(single)
|Dayaw
|4
|4
|4
|You Make My Life A Better Place
(single)
|Mama’s Gun
|7
|2
|5
|Aurora Sunrise
Flight
|Franco
|10
|2
|6
|Tambourine
(single)
|Mr. Gabriel
|1
|4
|7
|Night Time
Superorganism
|Superorganism
|NEW ENTRY
|8
|Bottom of This
(single)
|Oh, Flamingo!
|3
|5
|9
|D.I.C.K
Offshore Compilation Vol 1
|Ourselves The Elves
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Hunger
High As Hope
|Florence + The Machine
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
Tags:
Leave a comment