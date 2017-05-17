RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Bbgirl
(single)		 BP Valenzuela feat. August Wahh & No Rome 3 3
2 Omaha
Our First 100 Days		 Toro Y Moi 1 3
3 Re$tless
(single)		 Tan Trees 4 3
4 Sex N’ Drugs
(single)		 Abhi The Nomad feat. Harrison Sands & Copper King 7 2
5 Languyin
Papunta Pabalik		 Autitelic 8 2
6 Supadope
Modern Plagues		 The Whistles & The Bells NEW ENTRY
7 J-Boy
Ti Amo		 Phoenix NEW ENTRY
8 Maginhawa
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley NEW ENTRY
9 Promises
The Days We Had		 Day Wave NEW ENTRY
10 Seven Eleven
(single)		 Our Inflatable Friends NEW ENTRY