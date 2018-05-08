Oh, Flamingo!‘s Bottom Of This reigns supreme while MarsandarasWhen I Think About U ranks at No. 2.

Stars‘ slips a slot to third place with Ship To Shore. Ranking at No. 4 we have Mr. Gabriel‘s Tambourine!

1 new entriy is added to the list. Check out the full list below!

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Bottom Of This
(single)		 Oh, Flamingo! 4 3
2 When I Think About U
(single)		 Marsandaras (M*A*R*S) 1 4
3 Ship To Shore
(single)		 Stars 6 3
4 Tambourine
(single)		 Mr. Gabriel 8 2
5 Serve Somebody
(single)		 Duets and Stuff 2 5
6 My Name Is Mars
(single)		 Capital Cities 7 3
7 Let It Burn
Let It Burn		 Goat 10 2
8 Tabasco
(single)		 Dayaw 9 2
9 Taytayan
(single)		 Jewel Villaflores 3 4
10 Sky Full Of Stars
(single)		 Florence + The Machine NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

08 May 2018
