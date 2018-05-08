Oh, Flamingo!‘s Bottom Of This reigns supreme while Marsandaras‘ When I Think About U ranks at No. 2.
Stars‘ slips a slot to third place with Ship To Shore. Ranking at No. 4 we have Mr. Gabriel‘s Tambourine!
1 new entriy is added to the list. Check out the full list below!
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Bottom Of This
(single)
|Oh, Flamingo!
|4
|3
|2
|When I Think About U
(single)
|Marsandaras (M*A*R*S)
|1
|4
|3
|Ship To Shore
(single)
|Stars
|6
|3
|4
|Tambourine
(single)
|Mr. Gabriel
|8
|2
|5
|Serve Somebody
(single)
|Duets and Stuff
|2
|5
|6
|My Name Is Mars
(single)
|Capital Cities
|7
|3
|7
|Let It Burn
Let It Burn
|Goat
|10
|2
|8
|Tabasco
(single)
|Dayaw
|9
|2
|9
|Taytayan
(single)
|Jewel Villaflores
|3
|4
|10
|Sky Full Of Stars
(single)
|Florence + The Machine
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
