RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Omaha
Our First 100 Days		 Toro Y Moi 2 4
2 Re$tless
(single)		 Tan Trees 3 4
3 Languyin
Papunta Pabalik		 Autotelic 5 3
4 Bbgirl
(single)		 BP Valenzuela feat. August Wahh & No Rome 1 4
5 Maginhawa
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley 8 2
6 Seven Eleven
(single)		 Our Inflatable Friends 10 2
7 Down The Line
Somersault		 Beach Fossils NEW ENTRY
8 Promises
The Days We Had		 Day Wave 9 2
9 Lutang
(single)		 Ely Buendia & Itchyworms NEW ENTRY
10 For The Fickle
Of Sound Mind and Memory		 Reese Lansangan NEW ENTRY