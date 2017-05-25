|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Omaha
Our First 100 Days
|Toro Y Moi
|2
|4
|2
|Re$tless
(single)
|Tan Trees
|3
|4
|3
|Languyin
Papunta Pabalik
|Autotelic
|5
|3
|4
|Bbgirl
(single)
|BP Valenzuela feat. August Wahh & No Rome
|1
|4
|5
|Maginhawa
Favorite
|Ang Bandang Shirley
|8
|2
|6
|Seven Eleven
(single)
|Our Inflatable Friends
|10
|2
|7
|Down The Line
Somersault
|Beach Fossils
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|Promises
The Days We Had
|Day Wave
|9
|2
|9
|Lutang
(single)
|Ely Buendia & Itchyworms
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|For The Fickle
Of Sound Mind and Memory
|Reese Lansangan
|NEW
|ENTRY
