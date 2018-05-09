Mr. Gabriel‘s  Tambourine reigns supreme while Goat‘s Let It Burn ranks at No. 2.

Oh, Flamingo! slips a slot to third place with Bottom Of This. Ranking at No. 4 we have Dayaw‘s Tabasco!

4 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Tambourine
(single)		 Mr. Gabriel 4 3
2 Let It Burn
(single)		 Goat 7 3
3 Bottom Of This
(single)		 Oh, Flamingo! 1 4
4 Tabasco
(single)		 Dayaw 8 3
5 Ship To Shore
(single)		 Stars 3 4
6 When I Think About U
(single)		 Marsandaras (M*A*R*S) 10 2
7 You Make My Life A Better Place
(single)		 Mama’s Gun NEW ENTRY
8 Tugtog
(single)		 Bullet Dumas NEW ENTRY
9 Cool
How Many Times Have You Driven By		 Hana Vu feat. Satchy NEW ENTRY
10 Aurora Sunrise
Flight		 Franco NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

09 May 2018
