Mr. Gabriel‘s Tambourine reigns supreme while Goat‘s Let It Burn ranks at No. 2.
Oh, Flamingo! slips a slot to third place with Bottom Of This. Ranking at No. 4 we have Dayaw‘s Tabasco!
4 new entries are added to the list. Check out the full list below!
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Tambourine
(single)
|Mr. Gabriel
|4
|3
|2
|Let It Burn
(single)
|Goat
|7
|3
|3
|Bottom Of This
(single)
|Oh, Flamingo!
|1
|4
|4
|Tabasco
(single)
|Dayaw
|8
|3
|5
|Ship To Shore
(single)
|Stars
|3
|4
|6
|When I Think About U
(single)
|Marsandaras (M*A*R*S)
|10
|2
|7
|You Make My Life A Better Place
(single)
|Mama’s Gun
|NEW ENTRY
|8
|Tugtog
(single)
|Bullet Dumas
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Cool
How Many Times Have You Driven By
|Hana Vu feat. Satchy
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Aurora Sunrise
Flight
|Franco
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!
