|Rank
|Song
Album
|Artist
|Last Rank
|No. of Weeks
|1
|Yet There's You
Single
|The Bullseyes
|5
|3
|2
|Rocket to the Moon
Single
|Riot Logic
|7
|3
|3
|Twelve
Single
|tide/edit
|9
|2
|4
|Honey
Single
|One Click Straight
|1
|5
|5
|Don't Give Up
Single
|Dansu
|1
|4
|6
|Contigo
Vagrant Up
|Kubra Commander
|2
|5
|7
|Someday
Single
|The Male Gaze
|10
|2
|8
|Sinner
Single
|Loop
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Boy
Single
|Our Inflatable Friends
|4
|6
|10
|No Yellow
Stomachine
|Stomachine
|NEW ENTRY
Ten Top Tracks with Lambert every Wednesday, 7-8 PM