Rank Song
Album		 Artist Last Rank No. of Weeks
1 Yet There's You
Single		 The Bullseyes 5 3
2 Rocket to the Moon
Single		 Riot Logic 7 3
3 Twelve
Single		 tide/edit 9 2
4 Honey
Single		 One Click Straight 1 5
5 Don't Give Up
Single		 Dansu 1 4
6 Contigo
Vagrant Up		 Kubra Commander 2 5
7 Someday
Single		 The Male Gaze 10 2
8 Sinner
Single		 Loop NEW ENTRY
9 Boy
Single		 Our Inflatable Friends 4 6
10 No Yellow
Stomachine		 Stomachine NEW ENTRY

