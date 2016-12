NO. OF WEEKS

1 Open Your Eyes

Being No One, Going Nowhere STRFKR 3 3

2 Bad Decisions

Gameshow Two Door Cinema Club 1 5

3 A 1,000 Times

I Had A Dream That You Were Mine Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam 8 2

4 Consume or Be Consumed

Take Control Slaves ft. Mike D. 10 2

5 Poppies

(single) KNGDAVD 4 4

6 Season 2 Episode 3

How To Be A Human Being Glass Animals 2 7

7 Olympia

Psychic Data Jackie Zealous 5 5

8 Inside Out

(single) Rolls Bayce NEW ENTRY

9 Everybody Wants To Love You

PsychoPomp Japanese Breakfast NEW ENTRY