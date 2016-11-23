RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 A 1.000 Times
I had a Dream That You Were Mine		 Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam 3 3
2 Open Your Eyes
Being No One, Going Nowhere		 STRFKR 1 4
3 Consume or Be Consumed
Take Control		 Slave feat. Mike D 4 3
4 Bad Decisions
Gameshow		 Two Door Cinema Club 2 6
5 Everybody Wants to Love You
PsychoPomp		 Japanese Breakfast 9 2
6 Poppies
(single)		 KNGDVD 5 5
7 Sleep In The Heat
The Dream Is Over		 PUP NEW ENTRY
8 High Hello
Candelaria		 Basement Lung 10 2
9 Stunt Queen
(single)		 Bloc Party NEW ENTRY
10 On Hold
I See You (1/13/17)		 The XX NEW ENTRY