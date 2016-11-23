|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|A 1.000 Times
I had a Dream That You Were Mine
|Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam
|3
|3
|2
|Open Your Eyes
Being No One, Going Nowhere
|STRFKR
|1
|4
|3
|Consume or Be Consumed
Take Control
|Slave feat. Mike D
|4
|3
|4
|Bad Decisions
Gameshow
|Two Door Cinema Club
|2
|6
|5
|Everybody Wants to Love You
PsychoPomp
|Japanese Breakfast
|9
|2
|6
|Poppies
(single)
|KNGDVD
|5
|5
|7
|Sleep In The Heat
The Dream Is Over
|PUP
|NEW
|ENTRY
|8
|High Hello
Candelaria
|Basement Lung
|10
|2
|9
|Stunt Queen
(single)
|Bloc Party
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|On Hold
I See You (1/13/17)
|The XX
|NEW
|ENTRY
Thanks, great article.