|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|A 1.000 Times
I had a Dream That You Were Mine
|Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam
|1
|4
|2
|Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over
|PUP
|7
|2
|3
|High Hello
Candelaria
|Basement Lung
|8
|3
|4
|Everybody Wants To Love You
PsychoPomp
|Japanese Breakfast
|5
|3
|5
|Stunt Queen
(single)
|Bloc Party
|9
|2
|6
|On Hold
I See You (1/13/17)
|The XX
|10
|2
|7
|Open Your Eyes
Being No One, Going Nowhere
|STRFRK
|2
|5
|8
|Consume or Be Consu,ed
Take Control
|Slaves feat. Mike D
|3
|4
|9
|Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP
|Nanay Mo
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|Just a Smile
(single)
|Up Dharma Down
|NEW
|ENTRY
