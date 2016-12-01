RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 A 1.000 Times
I had a Dream That You Were Mine		 Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam 1 4
2 Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over		 PUP 7 2
3 High Hello
Candelaria		 Basement Lung 8 3
4 Everybody Wants To Love You
PsychoPomp		 Japanese Breakfast 5 3
5 Stunt Queen
(single)		 Bloc Party 9 2
6 On Hold
I See You (1/13/17)		 The XX 10 2
7 Open Your Eyes
Being No One, Going Nowhere		 STRFRK 2 5
8 Consume or Be Consu,ed
Take Control		 Slaves feat. Mike D 3 4
9 Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP		 Nanay Mo NEW ENTRY
10 Just a Smile
(single)		 Up Dharma Down NEW ENTRY