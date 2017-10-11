This week, Club Kuru‘s ‘You Want It Bad‘ elevates all the way to the top of the list! Baby Jesus’ ‘Feel For You Girl’ is still on the countdown and on its 4th week. Reigning on the third and fourth spot are tracks from local artists; with BP Valenzuela‘s Minimize featuring Nick Lazaro on the third spot, and Franco‘s Breaking For The Weekend on fourth.

Filling up the other half of this week’s chart are three new tracks from Reptaliens, The Strangeness, and Superfood! Check out the full list below.