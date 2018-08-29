|Rank
|Song
Album
|Artist
|Last Rank
|No. of Weeks
|1
|Rocket to the Moon
Single
|Riot Logic
|2
|4
|2
|Twelve
All My Friends
|tide/edit
|3
|3
|3
|Sinner
Single
|Loop
|8
|2
|4
|Someday
Single
|The Male Gaze
|7
|3
|5
|Honey
Single
|One Click Straight
|4
|6
|6
|Yet There's You
Single
|The Bullseyes
|1
|4
|7
|No Yellow
Stomachine
|Stomachine
|10
|2
|8
|Contigo
Vagrant Up
|Kubra Commander
|6
|6
|9
|Nightshift
Single
|Tandems '91
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Autumn Love
Thank You For Today
|Death Cab For Cutie
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to Ten Top Tracks with Lambert every Wednesday, 7-8 PM.