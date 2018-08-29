Rank Song
Album		 Artist Last Rank No. of Weeks
1 Rocket to the Moon
Single		 Riot Logic 2 4
2 Twelve
All My Friends		 tide/edit 3 3
3 Sinner
Single		 Loop 8 2
4 Someday
Single		 The Male Gaze 7 3
5 Honey
Single		 One Click Straight 4 6
6 Yet There's You
Single		 The Bullseyes 1 4
7 No Yellow
Stomachine		 Stomachine 10 2
8 Contigo
Vagrant Up		 Kubra Commander 6 6
9 Nightshift
Single		 Tandems '91 NEW ENTRY
10 Autumn Love
Thank You For Today		 Death Cab For Cutie NEW ENTRY

