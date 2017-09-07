A new entry from last week’s countdown; You Can Be Your Silhouette by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard & Mild High Club is now at the top of the charts. Bras Pas Pas Pas Pas‘ Funky is at the second spot, followed by Omar Apollo‘s Brakelights at number 3.

Slaughter Beach, Dog‘s Your Cat is still in the countdown at no. 5 on it’s fith week. Three new entries hit the charts which means three songs have been dropped out.