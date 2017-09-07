A new entry from last week’s countdown; You Can Be Your Silhouette by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard & Mild High Club is now at the top of the charts. Bras Pas Pas Pas PasFunky is at the second spot, followed by Omar Apollo‘s Brakelights at number 3.

Slaughter Beach, Dog‘s Your Cat is still in the countdown at no. 5 on it’s fith week. Three new entries hit the charts which means three songs have been dropped out.

See the rundown below:

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 You Can Be Your Silhouette
Sketches of Brunswick East		 King Gizzard and the Lizar Wizard &Mild High Club 4 3
2 Funky
(single)		 Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas 5 3
3 Brakelights
(single)		 Omar Apollo 8 2
4 Dancing
(single)		 Mellow Fellow 3 4
5 Your Cat
Motorcycle.jpg		 Slaughter Beach, Dog 2 5
6 In The Glass
Assembly Generals		 Assembly Generals 1 5
7 On A Rainy Day
(single)		 Bubble Economy 9 2
8 Heat (It Covers Everything)
(single)		 The Fin. NEW ENTRY
9 War Is Coming (If You Want It)
(single)		 Car Seat Headrest NEW ENTRY
10 The Sky Is A Neighborhood
Concrete and Gold		 Foo Fighters NEW ENTRY

Tune in to All Good Radio’s Ten Top Tracks every Wednesday from 6-7 pm to stay up to date with only the best indie-alternative music and bands this side of the FM!

Comments (1)

earl arce

Sep 12, 2017 at 4:51 PM

NICE!

Reply

