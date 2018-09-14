|Rank
|Song
Album
|Artist
|Last Rank
|No. of Weeks
|1
|Twelve
All My Friends
|tide/edit
|1
|5
|2
|Sinner
Single
|Loop
|2
|4
|3
|Nightshift
Single
|Tandems '91
|3
|3
|4
|It's You
Single
|Juno Disco
|10
|2
|5
|No Yellow
Stomachine
|Stomachine
|6
|4
|6
|Autumn Love
Thank You For Today
|Death Cab for Cutie
|8
|3
|7
|Margate
Single
|Sports Team
|9
|2
|8
|The Latest Number
Our Latest Number EP
|Toe
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Like A Lark
Single
|Pickle Gonzales
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Do It Again
R.I.P. Indo Hisahi
|No Rome
|NEW ENTRY
Tune in to Ten Top Tracks with Lambert every Wednesday, 7-8 PM.