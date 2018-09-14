Rank Song
Album		 Artist Last Rank No. of Weeks
1 Twelve
All My Friends		 tide/edit 1 5
2 Sinner
Single		 Loop 2 4
3 Nightshift
Single		 Tandems '91 3 3
4 It's You
Single		 Juno Disco 10 2
5 No Yellow
Stomachine		 Stomachine 6 4
6 Autumn Love
Thank You For Today		 Death Cab for Cutie 8 3
7 Margate
Single		 Sports Team 9 2
8 The Latest Number
Our Latest Number EP		 Toe NEW ENTRY
9 Like A Lark
Single		 Pickle Gonzales NEW ENTRY
10 Do It Again
R.I.P. Indo Hisahi		 No Rome NEW ENTRY

Tune in to Ten Top Tracks with Lambert every Wednesday, 7-8 PM.

