Rank Song
Album		 Artist Last Rank No. of Weeks
1 The Latest Number
Our Latest Number EP		 Toe 2 4
2 Do It Again
R.I.P. Indo Hisahi		 No Rome 3 4
3 Ikaw Lang Ang
Sequence		 Lenses 4 3
4 Essay
Like I Love This EP		 Charlie Belle 7 2
5 Dream Away
Eutopia		 Stuts feat. Phum Viphurit 9 2
6 It's You
Single		 Juno Disco 1 5
7 Love Is Ours
Single		 Dansu 10 2
8 Darling
Darling EP		 Darcie NEW ENTRY
9 Alarm
Love or Limbo		 Sheila and the Insects NEW ENTRY
10 Potion
Aurora		 Maude NEW ENTRY

Tune in to Ten Top Tracks with Lambert every Wednesday, 7-8 PM.

