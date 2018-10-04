|Rank
|Song
Album
|Artist
|Last Rank
|No. of Weeks
|1
|The Latest Number
Our Latest Number EP
|Toe
|2
|4
|2
|Do It Again
R.I.P. Indo Hisahi
|No Rome
|3
|4
|3
|Ikaw Lang Ang
Sequence
|Lenses
|4
|3
|4
|Essay
Like I Love This EP
|Charlie Belle
|7
|2
|5
|Dream Away
Eutopia
|Stuts feat. Phum Viphurit
|9
|2
|6
|It's You
Single
|Juno Disco
|1
|5
|7
|Love Is Ours
Single
|Dansu
|10
|2
|8
|Darling
Darling EP
|Darcie
|NEW ENTRY
|9
|Alarm
Love or Limbo
|Sheila and the Insects
|NEW ENTRY
|10
|Potion
Aurora
|Maude
|NEW ENTRY
